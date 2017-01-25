Actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

NEW YORK (AP/WOOD) — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms, has died.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.

She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

Moore climbed to fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Her role earned her an Emmy award.

Moore also starred in several movies including “Change of Habit” alongside Elvis Presley and “Thoroughly Modern Millie” with Julie Andrews. She won an Academy Award for best actress for her role as a grieving mother in “Ordinary People.”

In 1970, Moore and her husband created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which aired for seven seasons on CBS and also won an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series.

About a decade later, Moore returned to TV for a string of short-lived series, including “Mary” and “Annie McGuire.” She made cameo appearances on a variety of other shows as well.

Moore had dealt with Type 1 diabetes for decades. She also had a benign brain tumor removed in 2011.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

