Art Van Furniture selling to private equity firm

WARREN, Mich. (WOOD) — Art Van Furniture announced they have reached a deal to sell itself to a private equity firm.

In a release from Art Van, officials said “after 58 years as the Midwest’s #1 furniture and mattress retailer, Art Van Furniture is embracing the next chapter in the company’s impressive growth story and continued evolution.”

Art Van Elslander, the chairman and founder of Art Van Furniture and sole shareholder before the proposed sale, opened his first store in 1959 in Detroit.

Since then, Art Van has opened more than 100 stores in five states, employing more than 3,500 people.

Art Van is being sold to Thomas H. Lee Partners, a private equity firm founded in 1974. The sale is slated to close in February.

Gary Van Elslander will remain as president of Art Van Furniture and David Van Elslander as president of Art Van PureSleep, according to a release from the company.

“I am proud of Art Van Furniture’s history and what we have accomplished,” Art Van Elslander said in a statement. “The time for an ownership transition is right and the opportunity presented itself. There is still much I want to do, and I feel confident knowing the company and its people will be in the very best of hands for continued growth and success.”

Art Van confirmed they will continue to sponsor the annual Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids.

