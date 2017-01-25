Biggby partners with Davenport for lower tuition rates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan business and university are partnering up to help students to pay for school.

Biggby and Davenport University have teamed up to help workers save time and money as they work to complete an associate, bachelor’s or master’s degree.

All Biggby employees receive a 39 percent discounted rate to go to Davenport University, even dependents and spouses get a 20 percent discounted rate.

Other companies and universities across the country are also teaming up to help workers get through school, including UPS and Apple.

