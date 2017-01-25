Celebrating 100 years of service at Holland Hospital

HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) – Holland Hospital has been a staple in the community for a long time. To be exact, Holland Hospital is celebrating its 100th year of service to the West Michigan community! Dale Sowders, President and CEO of Holland Hospital, joined eightWest to talk more about the hospital’s rich history. This hospital that humbly began in the personal home of Dr. Henry Kremers on E. 12th St. and Central Ave. in Holland, now creates local access to care for 250,000 people each year.

Check out the video to see more details! Holland Hospital wants to make you part of the celebration! They are inviting everyone to share photos and memories on their website.

The community is invited to an old-fashioned picnic and ice cream social Saturday, June 17, from 10 am to 2 pm at Centennial Park. This family friendly event will include live music, games, food, and more. Prepare to be taken back in time.

