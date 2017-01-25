Clerk: New election software will streamline counting votes

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Secretary of State this week announced changes to election software after the State Administrative Board approved 10-year contracts with three vendors for new optical-scan voting systems.

Michigan counties now have between six and eight weeks to choose which of those three vendors, which offer the same software and equipment, to work with.

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck, who sits on the State Administrative Board, told 24 Hour News 8 that the new systems will streamline the counting process to avoid glitches on Election Day.

“On Election Day in Ottawa County, we had six of our precincts where there were issues with the tabulators themselves,” Roebuck said.

He said that was because the current equipment is outdated.

“When you think about it, we’re running our voting systems or we’re running our democratic process on Windows XP,” Roebuck said, referencing the operating system no longer supported by Microsoft.

At 12 years old, the current voting software has reached the end of its lifespan and prone to breaking down.

It will be replaced with the newly approved optical scan.

“What the voter does is they fill out the paper ballot, put it in the machine the same way, but it’s taking a digital image of every ballot,” Roebuck explained.

That digital image of the ballot will ease the reporting process from local precincts in counties to the state level, he said.

The decision to update software and equipment came after a yearslong process. Roebuck said any change to election processes must be approved by the Election Assistance Commission, a four-member board comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats appointed by the president. But that process was blocked by a lack of quorum, meaning there weren’t enough people on the board to vote.

“It was almost a roadblock, I think, at the federal government level not allowing some of these election equipment companies to move forward with technology that was obviously readily available otherwise,” Roebuck said.

The state has $40 million allotted for the software and equipment update. $30 million of that is left over from the 2002 Help America Vote Act and $10 million is from the previous legislative cycle. Up to $5 million of the cost may be distributed among counties, but the precise figures are not yet clear, nor is it yet known how counties may be financially impacted.

The new equipment should be ready for use by the August 2018 primary, according to Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

