MI suspends license of ex-MSU doctor accused of abuse

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan has suspended the medical license of a doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts and other athletes during medical treatments.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Wednesday that it served an order Tuesday to immediately suspend Dr. Larry Nassar’s license to practice as an osteopathic physician. The complaint alleges Nassar sexually abused a minor.

Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics who had a clinic at Michigan State University, was charged in November with sexually assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home. He also is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography and faces at least five lawsuits from women and girls alleging abuse.

Attorneys for the alleged victims added four more names to a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday, bringing the total number of victims to 22 with the alleged incidents spanning 1996 to 2016. The attorneys said the four new plaintiffs were between 10 and 17 years old when the alleged sex assaults happened under the guise of medical treatment. Two of the girls are still minors.

A lawyer for Nassar declined to comment on the suspension of his license.

