GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Down a couple of players Wednesday night, the Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Iowa Wild.

The score at Van Andel Arena was 2-1.

Former Griffins captain Jeff Hoggan scored the game winner for Iowa.

The Griffins were without Todd Bertuzzi, who is sick, and Mitch Callahan.

They stay at home to play the San Jose Barracuda on Friday and the Stockton Heat on Saturday before the break for the AHL All-Star Classic.

