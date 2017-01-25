NASA displays Apollo capsule hatch 50 years after fatal fire

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP/WOOD) — A relic from America’s first space tragedy is finally going on display this week, 50 years after a fire on the launch pad killed three astronauts, including Grand Rapids native Roger B. Chaffee.
The scorched Apollo 1 capsule remains locked away in storage. But NASA is offering visitors at Kennedy Space Center in Florida a look at the most symbolic part. It’s the hatch that trapped Gus Grissom, Ed White and Chaffee in their burning spacecraft on Jan. 27, 1967.
The flash fire swept through the capsule during a countdown rehearsal. Chaffee was the first to report something was wrong.
“Fire,” he said. “I smell fire.”
It took about five minutes to open the hatch to the Apollo 1. The crew was already dead.
1967 Apollo capsule fire
In the following months, the Apollo program was put on hold and its future seemed in jeopardy as a thorough investigation was conducted. Eventually, the program resumed with a new level of safety implemented to protect missions and crew.
The new Apollo 1 exhibit opens Friday on the 50th anniversary. For the astronauts’ families, the mission is finally getting its due. The tragedy has long been overshadowed by the Challenger and Columbia shuttle accidents.
The families are getting a private look on Wednesday.