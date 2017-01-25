New campaign that’s ‘Good for Grand Rapids’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -There’s a new campaign sweeping through Grand Rapids that brings together local businesses, to make a positive social and environmental impact. It’s called “Good for Grand Rapids” and eightWest was joined by Elissa Hillary of Local First and local business owner, Josephine, to talk more about this exciting campaign.

“Good for Grand Rapids” is a Local First initiative that brings together and celebrates companies using business as a force for good. These companies have a demonstrated commitment to positive environmental and social change in Grand Rapids and beyond. “Good for Grand Rapids” inspires, equips and celebrates Grand Rapids companies that create high-quality jobs, stronger communities and a healthier Great Lakes region. It offers resources and best practices for sustainability and social good. “Good for Grand Rapids” welcomes and encourages all companies to participate, even if they don’t decide to become a certified B-Corp.

