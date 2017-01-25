New Ottawa Co. commissioner appointed, sworn in

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has appointed a replacement for Dennis Van Dam, who died following his re-election.

Kelly Kuiper of Hudsonville was sworn in as the District 6 commissioner on Tuesday. The 28-year-old is the only woman currently on the board and the first woman appointed to it since 2010.

Van Dam died in December, a little more than a month after he was re-elected, following a battle with cancer. He was 64.

In a statement, Kuiper acknowledged his legacy and said she was “honored” to be chosen to fill the position he held.

“I am truly looking forward to serving the community and offering a fresh perspective on the board,” her statement continued.

She competed against 12 others for the position. The board narrowed the search to four candidates who were interviewed. Of the 10 votes cast, Kuiper received six, while candidates Cynthia Davis and Greg Hondred each got two.

Kuiper has experience in public service, having worked for Georgetown Township from 2010 to 2013 and served as a Caledonia Township trustee from 2012 to 2016. She moved to Hudsonville in 2016 and is now a project manager at Nederveld, Inc.

