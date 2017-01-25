Officials break ground on Grand Rapids’ Diamond Place





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sign of Grand Rapids’ growth is taking shape along the busy Medical Mile corridor.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joined officials Wednesday in ceremonially breaking ground on the $42 million development dubbed “Diamond Place.”

The mixed-use project on Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue will include 165 residential units, two retail spaces, a parking lot with 240 spaces, and a grocery store.

Developers say 100 of the units will be rent restricted.

The people behind Diamond Place say they’re seeing a lot of interest in the development long before its apartments are ready for tenants.

“We did a test blast on Craigslist telling people when we would be open. We got 60 people ready to sign up. That’s two years from now. That’s not somebody looking for a place next week; that’s somebody planning their future,” said Brad Rosely with Third Coast Development.

Diamond Place is expected to open in the fall of 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

