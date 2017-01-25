Officials break ground on Grand Rapids’ Diamond Place

Michigan Street development to feature grocery store, 165 apartments

Officials break ground on "Diamond Place" along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2017)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sign of Grand Rapids’ growth is taking shape along the busy Medical Mile corridor.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joined officials Wednesday in ceremonially breaking ground on the $42 million development dubbed “Diamond Place.”

A rendering of the Diamond Place development slated for Michigan Street in Grand Rapids.

The mixed-use project on Michigan Street and Diamond Avenue will include 165 residential units, two retail spaces, a parking lot with 240 spaces, and a grocery store.

Developers say 100 of the units will be rent restricted.

The people behind Diamond Place say they’re seeing a lot of interest in the development long before its apartments are ready for tenants.

“We did a test blast on Craigslist telling people when we would be open. We got 60 people ready to sign up. That’s two years from now. That’s not somebody looking for a place next week; that’s somebody planning their future,” said Brad Rosely with Third Coast Development.

Diamond Place is expected to open in the fall of 2018.