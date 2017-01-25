Ottawa County Students Hold Summit for Suicide Prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Suicide is the second leading cause of death among high school students, and Zeeland East teens are working to change those numbers. More than 150 students within 11 schools across Ottawa County will pack the DeWitt Auditorium at Zeeland East High School for the First Annual Student Summit on Suicide Prevention on Monday, January 23 at 9 a.m.

The student-run summit will give area schools the opportunity to share what tactics and programs their schools are using to increase mental health awareness and suicide prevention. This summit is about students empowering students to make a change, grasp a new idea, and work together for the better of their community.

Attendees should leave the summit with the basic understanding of the signs and symptoms of depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder along with the warning signs of suicide. The hosts hope students and staff will create new relationships and discover best practices to improve the overall mental health within the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. There will be student presentations along with a performance by rapper, Rick Chyme.

