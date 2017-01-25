Police identify man shot, killed by deputy

Related Coverage Deputy shoots, kills man after altercation near Rockford

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot and killed by a Kent County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety identified the man as 30-year-old Johnathan David Sper.

The incident happened Tuesday night in the 4000 block of Summit Court NE in Algoma Township.

Authorities said deputies responded to the address after a report that two adult brother were fighting. Then deputies separated the brother, after which there was a struggle with one of the men. Shots were fired, killing Sper. One deputy sustained minor lacerations and bruises. Sper’s brother was not hurt.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Authorities have not released the name of the deputy who shot Sper.

