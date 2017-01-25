Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at GR Masonic Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a “suspicious” fire at the Grand Rapids Masonic Center.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Masonic Center, located at 233 Fulton Street near Lafayette Avenue.

A fire official told 24 Hour News 8 that someone got into the building and set a small fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly and no one was hurt.

Authorities called the fire “suspicious.” It’s unclear who set the fire and why.

Forensic teams were on scene to help in the investigation.

