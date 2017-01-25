Police respond to shooting at Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to a shooting at a Grand Rapids home near Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus early Wednesday.
Police say shots were fired at a home on Gold Avenue SW near Fulton just before 4:30 a.m. Several officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if a suspect is in custody. Police on scene told 24 Hour News 8 they are still investigating.
