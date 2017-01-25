Police respond to shooting at Grand Rapids home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to a shooting at a Grand Rapids home near Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus early Wednesday.

Police say shots were fired at a home on Gold Avenue SW near Fulton just before 4:30 a.m. Several officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if a suspect is in custody. Police on scene told 24 Hour News 8 they are still investigating.

(1/2) DEVELOPING: police situation in Grand Rapids. Something going on near Fulton and Gold. Officers tell me it's an active situation pic.twitter.com/0dZzQ5nZfH — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) January 25, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates throughout the morning on Daybreak and on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

