Police respond to shooting at Grand Rapids home

Heavy police presence near the intersection of Gold Avenue and Fulton. (Jan. 25, 2017)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police responded to a shooting at a Grand Rapids home near Grand Valley State University’s downtown campus early Wednesday.

Police say shots were fired at a home on Gold Avenue SW near Fulton just before 4:30 a.m. Several officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting or if a suspect is in custody. Police on scene told 24 Hour News 8 they are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates throughout the morning on Daybreak and on woodtv.com.