Sleeping Bear Dunes makes world’s best beaches list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sleeping Bear Dunes was named one of the best beaches in the world by National Geographic.

Sleeping Bear Point in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park was one of only six beaches in the U.S. to make the list.

“Pure freshwater and 450-foot bluffs mean eyes-open swimming and vast views over Lake Michigan,” wrote National Geographic.

It also noted North and South Manitou Islands for its great hiking and camping spots.

Other U.S. beaches that made the list include Sunset Beach in North Carolina, Bowman’s Beach on Sanibel Island in Florida, Cannon Beach in Oregon, Carmel City Beach in California and Papakolea Beach in Hawaii.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

