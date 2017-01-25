Students: March for Life ‘something our world needs to hear’

Related Coverage Grand Rapids group sending 700 to annual March for Life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An anti-abortion rally in our nation’s capital on Friday will include hundreds of people from West Michigan.

Wednesday, more than 50 high school students and a few parents and teachers boarded a bus at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Parish in Grand Rapids for the overnight trip to Washington D.C. They will be part of the annual March for Life event, a rally first organized after the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court Decision in 1973.

“This is something our world needs to hear,” 10th-grader Katie Weis told 24 Hour News 8. “It’s the truth and I feel like it’s really lost today, especially in our youth. I think we can be categorized into some millennial group that doesn’t care but there are so many youth out there that are so excited to do this.”

The students going say they’re spreading a pro-life message, but also a message of support.

“What they need is not an abortion. What they need is love and that’s what we try to give,” 12th-grader Luke Mulderink said. “Every person has a right to life. Even if that [baby] can’t say so and our job, because they can’t say so, is to say it for them.”

The director of religious education at Sacred Heart Academy says the school’s yearly involvement in the March for Life is not about politics.

“This march really has no bearing on the presidency,” Michael Tober said. “We’ve had a Republican presidents, Democratic presidents — regardless of who they are, Roe v. Wade sticks around. The March for Life is a statement that really seeks to defend the core principle of this country that everyone deserves this right.”

Two other buses from West Michigan also left Wednesday. In total, the Grand Rapids Right to Life group organized 12 buses to take people to the march.

