Suspect in Kalamazoo Co. crimes related to 2 serial killers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police sources confirm that the man arrested in connection to a violent series of crimes in Kalamazoo County Tuesday morning is the grandson and great-nephew of two serial killers.

Matthew Steppenwolf’s grandfather, Larry Ranes, changed his name to Monk Steppenwolf. According to state records, he’s currently serving his sentence at the Saginaw Correctional Facility for first-degree murder.

State records show Larry Ranes’ brother, Danny Ranes, is serving time for multiple murder sentences. Danny Ranes is at Lakeland Correctional Facility.

Matthew Steppenwolf had no criminal record with Michigan State Police before Tuesday’s alleged robbery attempt, shooting, carjacking and police chase. The 28-year-old was arrested late Tuesday morning after he crashed the stolen car into a tree on TS Avenue near 42nd Avenue in southeastern Kalamazoo County — miles away from his alleged crimes.

It’s unclear what sparked the series of crimes or if the suspect knew the woman who was shot in the chest as her home was hit with gunfire. The victim, who family identified as Betty Jo Brewer, was listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Kalamazoo authorities searched Steppenwolf’s Allegan County home Tuesday afternoon. Officers on scene could be seen carrying a long gun from the home, located in the 400 block of 4th Street in Gun Plain Township.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com and 24 Hour News 8 for more updates throughout the day.

