The Art Van 68 Day Challenge: How to get involved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The 68 Day Challenge is a project from Art Van to help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be. Rachael, Terri, and Jordan have committed goals for this challenge, check out the video above to hear more about their progress. It’s still not too late to join the fun!

What started as an inspirational idea has now turned into a movement across Art Van Furniture. Simply put, the 68 Day Challenge is a process to jumpstart your New Year. It’s all about recognizing a goal, pushing yourself to new limits, planning for these new habits, taking action and improving along the way.

This 68 Day Challenge guide will be your road map along the way. It’s packed full of inspiration, tools and resources to help anyone that chooses to better themselves. It’s easy to understand and can be reviewed over and over again. We guarantee that every time you read it, you’ll find something new to take away.

To make the process even easier, Art Van has developed the 68 Day Challenge App. The 68 Day Challenge Mobile App is designed specifically for making goal setting and goal tracking EASY during your 68 Days. Create goals for different parts of your life and start them at any time. Check in daily and journal your experience along the way. Also look for our inspirational quotes to keep you motivated!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

