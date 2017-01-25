Thinking divorce? Important things to consider

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re considering divorce there are lot of things to consider. A major consideration is your personal finances. Gail Saukas of DAWN: Divorce Attorneys for Women and a member of our WOTV for Women crew joined eightWest with items that women should think about before and after you file.

Here’s a list of things to consider. Check out the video for more details.

If you don’t understand your family’s finances find someone who can explain them to you.

Evaluate your current and future financial needs.

Compare your assets with your income. List alternatives if needed.

Talk to a tax expert if stocks, bonds or retirement accounts will have to be liquidated.

After Filing: Do not agree to wave Discovery.

