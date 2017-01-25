Thinking divorce? Important things to consider

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re considering divorce there are lot of things to consider. A major consideration is your personal finances. Gail Saukas of DAWN: Divorce Attorneys for Women and a member of our WOTV for Women crew joined eightWest with items that women should think about before and after you file.

  • If you don’t understand your family’s finances find someone who can explain them to you.
  • Evaluate your current and future financial needs.
  • Compare your assets with your income. List alternatives if needed.
  • Talk to a tax expert if stocks, bonds or retirement accounts will have to be liquidated.
  • After Filing: Do not agree to wave Discovery.

