Thousands from Calvin College sign letter opposing DeVos nomination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of Calvin College students and alumni are speaking out against nominating fellow alumna Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.
“Our undergraduate education prepared us to be engaged and informed citizens who support public servants who seek to serve effectively and competently. This is precisely why we oppose the nomination of our fellow alumna, Betsy DeVos, for the position of United States Secretary of Education,” the online letter states.
The letter outlines several reasons for opposing DeVos’ appointment, including her lack of experience working at an educational institution and with public schools, as well as indications from her confirmation hearing of a “lack of support for federal policies regarding educational systems that receive public funding.”
Calvin graduate and Central Michigan University professor Sara Moslener said 2,400 people had signed the online letter by Wednesday morning. Organizers will be accepting signatures until Friday morning, when the letter will be sent to U.S. senators.
The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is expected to vote on DeVos’ confirmation early next week. With the committee controlled by Republicans, it seems likely she will be approved. The nomination will then go before the full Senate — which is also controlled by Republicans.
DeVos graduated from Calvin College in 1979. Two buildings on campus are named for her family: the DeVos Communication Center and Prince Conference Center.
The West Michigan philanthropist and activist has pledged to divest her interests in more than 100 companies and resigned from school choice advocacy groups to avoid possible conflicts of interest.