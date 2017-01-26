1 seriously hurt when car hits tree near Gull Lake

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was seriously hurt in a single-car crash near Gull Lake on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the 10900 block of M-43 in Richland Township in northeast Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says an 38-year-old Delton woman was headed south when she lost control of her vehicle, which then left the road and hit a tree.

The driver sustained serious injuries, while her 17-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office says wet road conditions and speed appear to have been factors.

