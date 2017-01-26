Art, cocktails, and ice: Frozen Ice Bar Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There’s a special outdoor fundraiser happening in Holland tonight. It’s an evening of art, cocktails, and lots of ice. Lorna from the Holland Area Arts Council joined eightWest to talk about the frozen fun that’s on tap!

Frozen is an Ice Bar event at New Holland Brewing’s Pub on 8th in Holland. It will be hosted in their outdoor beer garden with space heaters and a fire. There will be an open bar, heavy appetizers, live music by MOJO, and a live and silent auction. The big item is Packers-Lions football package including 4 club seats to the game in Green Bay and a private flight from Tulip City Air Service Inc.

What makes this event extra special is the ice accents. The Ice Guru, of Food Network’s Ice Brigade, is creating an ice bar, crafting ice sculptures with the sponsor logos and freezing the raffle item, a diamond necklace from Jewel Tec, into a block of ice. Event details here.

