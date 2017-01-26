Davenport shooting suspect arrested in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they have arrested a man wanted for a shooting at Davenport University in October 2016.

Paul Howard, 24, was arrested in Lansing by the Michigan State Police’s First District Fugitive Team on four felonies in connection to the Oct. 23 shooting in South Hall, located at the W.A. Lettinga Campus in Caledonia Township.

He is being held at the Ingham County Correctional Facility and will be eventually spent to the Kent County Correctional Facility, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Authorities say Howard was involved in a 2:30 a.m. fight including four non-students and two students that led to gunfire. One of the bullets went through a dorm wall, hitting a student not involved in the altercation.

The victim, Braden Michael Schrotenboer, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. The student has since been released, deputies say. Probable cause documents show five bullets were fired into Schrotenboer’s dorm room as he slept.

The non-students are believed to have been let into the residence hall by a student they were visiting. Public safety officials believe alcohol was involved in some way.

