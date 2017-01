GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’ve ever seen a TED talk video online you know they feature prominent people talking about important subjects. There’s an event going on next month bringing TED talks to West Michigan. Jaclyn and Shannon joined eightWest to explain more about this interesting event. Check out the video above to hear how you can get involved.

TEDxGVSU

The Blueprints between X and Why

Friday, February 24 – 5:30PM

Cook DeWitt Center

Grand Valley State University – Allendale

