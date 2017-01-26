Experts on vice presidents speaking at Ford Museum Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An expert on the vice presidency and the men who have held the position will be speaking in Grand Rapids Thursday.

Joel K. Goldstein is considered a highly respected expert on vice presidents. He’s studied the vice presidency and the people who have held the position for the last 40 years.

Goldstein, who is a professor at St. Louis School of Law, will be speaking at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on his book “The White House Vice Presidency: The Path to Significance, Mondale to Biden.”

He says it can be difficult for a vice presidents to be the man who is often in the shadow of their president.

“I think one of the biggest challenges for a vice president is to operate in the shadows because vice presidents tend to be very successful politicians, otherwise they don’t become vice presidents. So they are used to being leaders all their life and when they become vice presidents all of a sudden they’re followers,” Goldstein said.

