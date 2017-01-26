Grand Rapids man charged with distributing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography after an investigation by Michigan State Police.

MSP says Michael Lee Ayers, 35, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Thursday on eight charges including child sexually abusive material distribution, child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive material possession and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children says authorities searched Ayers’ home earlier this week after an investigation of his online activity. Police say they found evidence that he had and was distributing child porn. Ayers was arrested.

Online records say he was booked into the Kent County jail on Wednesday and remained there Thursday night.

