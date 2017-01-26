GRPD: 1 shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after someone showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Thursday evening.

A private vehicle brought the person who had been shot to Mercy Heath St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after 7:30 p.m. It’s not yet clear how seriously that person is hurt.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known. The Grand Rapids Police Department is still working to learn exactly where it happened.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

