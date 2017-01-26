GRPD releases suspect photos in attack of man with machete

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have released surveillance photos of two suspects in the shooting of a man who was defending himself with a machete.
Officers are hoping someone will recognize the masked men who attacked the 20-year-old victim around 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at his home on Gold Avenue SW near Fulton Street.
Police say the victim answered a knock at his door and was confronted by three masked suspects.
The victim defend himself with a machete before he was shot several times, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
It’s not clear if any of the suspects were injured during the confrontation.
The photos show one suspect wearing a red mask, blue hooded sweatshirt with a black hood and dark pants. The second suspect is seen wearing dark clothing with a gray hood.
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects
Gold Avenue SW shooting suspects x
Latest Galleries
-
1967 Apollo capsule fire
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
140 Ottawa renderings
-
Endangered species in West Michigan
-
Cotton Bowl Battle of the Bands
-
Firefighters rescue dog from icy White Lake
-
Kent County identity theft suspects
-
Semi drives off ramp in Holland
-
Fire at home on 77 1/2 Street – Dec. 19, 2016
-
East Beltline crash – Dec. 15, 2016
The GRPD Major Case Team is investigating the shooting. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.