Husband of murdered Kzoo County mom to be charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The husband of a murdered Kalamazoo County mother is facing charges in her death.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff Department says a warrant has been issued for Kevin Stanfill for the homicide of Kelly Ann Karl Stanfill.

The 36-year-old woman’s body was found last week in a field in the 3000 block of West AB Avenue in Cooper Township, north of Kalamazoo.

Kevin Stanfill was booked in the Kalamazoo County Jail on felony charges of invasion of privacy and damage to property before his wife’s body was found, authorities say.

Investigators searched the Kalamazoo River for evidence in the murder case last weekend.

Kevin Stanfill, 40, is expected to be formally charged in the murder case Thursday afternoon. He has previous convictions dating back 20 years for operating a methamphetamine lab, home invasion, weapons charges and possession of marijuana.

Kelly Karl leaves behind three children and her mother. Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine what led to her death.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

