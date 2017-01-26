Kalamazoo Twp. police looking for 2 burglary suspects

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who broke into a home in Kalamazoo Township on Wednesday.

The break-in happened on Gilkison Avenue, off of W. Main Street, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department.

Police say the suspects drove a newer model four-door silver sedan to the rear of a home. They then broke in and stole some property.

The robbers were captured on the home’s surveillance system, and police released still images of them on Thursday.

A surveillance photo of one of the suspects in a home invasion on Gilkison Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. (Jan. 25, 2017) A surveillance photo of one of the suspects in a home invasion on Gilkison Avenue in Kalamazoo Township. (Jan. 25, 2017)

Anyone with information about the burglary or suspects is asked to call police at 269.343.0568 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

