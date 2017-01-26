Man charged with 10 counts for Kzoo Co. crime spree

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in a violent crime spree in Kalamazoo County earlier this week has been charged with 10 felony counts.

Matthew Steppenwolf was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of armed robbery, two counts of second-degree arson, discharging a firearm at a building causing injury, ethnic intimidation, carjacking, and four counts of felony firearm.

Authorities say that on Tuesday morning, Steppenwolf left a Comstock Township gas station without paying for the gas he had pumped, at which time he was armed with a shotgun. He then went to Cooper Township, where he allegedly set fire to a house. No one was hurt in that incident.

He then went to Kalamazoo, where he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a house on Monterey drive before opening fire on the building while shouting racial slurs. A woman in the house, identified by her family as Betty Jo Brewer, was shot in the chest. Her condition was not known Thursday, though family members said she had been listed in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Officers soon spotted Steppenwolf leaving the scene of the shooting in a minivan. They pursued him, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, but he got away because he was ignoring traffic signals and going more than 100 mph.

Steppehwolf then allegedly carjacked a woman at the intersection of Drake Road and Croyden Street. According to information from a probable cause hearing, he allegedly punched the woman multiple times, causing her to fall to the ground and finally give up the keys to her car. When police got to the scene of the carjacking, they found the minivan and shotgun.

Kalamazoo County dispatchers were later notified that Steppenwolf had crashed the stolen car along TS Avenue in Climax Township in southeastern Kalamazoo County, miles from the previous incidents. Witnesses told dispatchers that the driver hadn’t gotten out of the car, and responding officers soon arrested him without further incident.

Kalamazoo police on Thursday thanked citizens who helped lead them to Steppenwolf.

“This was another example of how great our community and its people are, and how they come together to quell violence and the damage one person chooses to commit,” KDPS said in a release.

Before his arraignment, Steppenwolf’s mother told the court that her son may be suicidal.

Bond was denied, which means Steppenwolf, 28, of the Plainwell area, will remain in the Kalamazoo County Jail for now.

He did not have a criminal history before Tuesday’s incidents.

–24 Hour News 8’s Heather Walker contributed to this report.

