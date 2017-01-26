Nonprofit adds Christian perspective with ‘The Whole Sex Talk’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The sex talk can be one of the most uncomfortable conversations between parents and their children.

But a new series airing Thursday night at Grand Rapids’ Compass College of Cinematic Arts theater aims to ease that.

The Pregnancy Resource Center created “The Whole Sex Talk” when it realized the key demographic of its ministries experienced the most difficult consequences of sex. A 2011 survey found 75 percent of women who had abortions had some affiliation with a Christian church.

“We came upon a statistic that stunned us, when we realized there was so much abortion actually happening in Christian families,” said James Sprague, CEO of Pregnancy Resource Center.

The Pregnancy Resource Center created the series to fill a need: guiding parents through the often difficult conversation with a Christian perspective.

“What about those who are regular church-goers trying to raise their kids in a Christian environment at home, church and our community? There was nothing for them,” said Sprague.

Sprague said the series is designed for families to lean on each other through the process, watching it in sessions with a small group and following up with conversations about what was learned.

“We didn’t want to have just one sex talk. We wanted to help parents have enough information and confidence to build a relationship to have ongoing conversations,” said Sprague.

There’s no sugar-coating in the series. “The Whole Sex Talk ” covers love, lust and the teen brain and features a pastor, medical professionals and a former Planned Parenthood director who’s now part of a nonprofit working to lure workers away from abortion clinics.

Sprague said there are some parts of the series that people of other faiths would find helpful, but the series was created to curb the statistic that really startled The Pregnancy Resource Center.

You can watch the 45 minute screening Thursday at 7 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids at Compass College of Cinematic Arts Theater at 41 Sheldon SE.

