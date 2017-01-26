Over $1 Million in Scholarships Available





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Since 1945, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has been a major scholarship provider to Kent County students.

When students are able to attend college or a trade school it helps increase opportunities as well as open doors to new careers.

Many times people who can benefit most are the least likely to afford further education after high school.

That’s why Grand Rapids Community Foundation is offering over a $1 million dollars in scholarships this year to students in Kent County.

There are hundreds of scholarships available and over 50% of recipients will be first generation college students.

Since 1945, the Grand Rapids Community Foundation has awarded over 12,000 scholarships.

Last year, over $1.1 million dollars of scholarships went out to students in Kent County.

Grand Rapids Community Foundation works hard to create an inclusive environment and 33% of the scholarships were awarded to students of color.

There’s hundreds of scholarships available, and the deadline is April 1st, Apply today!

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

