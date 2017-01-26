Police seek man who fired gun in Jimmy John’s bathroom

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are searching for a man who fired a gun in a Jimmy John’s bathroom.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Jimmy Johns located at 4608 Stadium Drive, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say the suspect is around 40 years old, 300 pounds and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing jeans, black shoes, a black shirt, a camouflage hat, glasses and a purple, black and white coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

