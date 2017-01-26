Police seek Wyoming armed robbery suspect

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are searching for an armed robbery suspect Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of Burton Street SW, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say the suspect demanded money while armed with a handgun and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, a man around 20-years-old, was last seen wearing all black with a hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head. Witnesses say the suspect left the scene in a white two-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic and fled westbound on Burton Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

