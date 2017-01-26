Refugees protest Trump’s ‘un-American’ immigration orders





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s plans on immigration, including building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The group marched across the Blue Bridge holding signs reading “love thy neighbor.” They chanted “no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” and “build that bridge.”

The march came the day after Trump signed executive orders to start the construction of the border wall and end federal grants for “sanctuary cities.” He’s also expected to issue an order to halt the entrance of refugees into the nation for nearly four months, the Associated Press reports.

The Grand Rapids rally drew many refugees from a number of countries. Among them was 22-year-old Rwandan refugee Clementine Sikiri, who along with her family immigrated to the United States 13 years ago.

“Everybody deserves a place to live and start over,” Sikir said. “Not just my family, but other refugees through world, Syria. You know, my heart is just as broken hearing their stories, just as my family’s stories break my heart. I hope and wish that refugees can have the chance find a home like my family did.”

Gema Lowe, a Mexican refugee, said she is worried that executive order will lead to the exploitation of hardworking immigrants.

“It will put them in an awkward position where they cannot claim their rights and then being abused, so that’s my biggest concern,” Lowe said.

The protesters say Trump’s orders are “un-American.” They spoke different languages, but had one voice for people who can’t speak up for themselves — like Syrian refugee Zane Shami’s 67-year-old mother, who’s still in the war-torn country.

“She’s excited to come here and she’s excited to come live with her son and just the bad news came out yesterday,” Shami said.

She is toward the end of the immigration process and was supposed to come to the U.S. on Feb. 7, but one of the anticipated orders from the president would indefinitely suspend the immigration of Syrian refugees.

“When I told her that she wouldn’t be able to come right now, it might be postponed, she was disappointed and sad,” Shami said.

“From day one I’ve said it, and I mean the immediate removal of criminal aliens. They’re going to be gone fast,” Trump said in a press conference Thursday about his executive orders, reinforcing promises he made during his campaign to close the Mexican border, putting an end to the “catch and release” protocol that allows undocumented immigrants to go free after their arrest and before a hearing, and deporting illegal immigrants.

Shami and refugees at the protest are worried their family members may never make it to America.

“My story actually here in America is a successful story and I brag about how great America was to me,” Shami said. “Let’s apply this same fair chance, if you will, to other people … like my mother and my immediate family.”

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO REFUGEE AID PROGRAMS?

The executive orders may mean big changes for West Michigan agencies that help immigrants and refugees, like Bethany Christian Services.

“The program may very well be discontinued in terms of resettlement until the doors to the United States are open again,” said Dona Abbot, the refugee and immigrant program director for Bethany Christian Services.

That program helped Bhutan refugee Dhan Khatiwoda come to the U.S. He now works for Bethany Christian Services, wanting to help other refugees as they transition because he understands how tough it is to live in exile.

“I saw people being killed in front of me. I’ve seen people’s heads being chopped off. I have seen people crushed by bus or vehicles. I have seen people being beaten up. All those things I have seen in my life,” Khatiwoda said. “When I was 16 years of age, I became a victim of ethnic cleansing from my country. So I was forcefully evicted from my country.”

He spent 17 years in a refugee camp, wondering if he would ever have freedom. Then, about 10 years ago, he got word the U.S. would take in 60,000 refugees from Bhutan.

“America’s everything for me because when I had nothing, America gave me everything. And I’m so thankful to refugee settlement agencies around here,” Khatiwoda said.

He said that in addition to meeting his basic needs, he was offered services he never had living in the refugee camp, like counseling.

Abbott says the fear for many is how the executive orders will be interpreted.

“When we start closing doors to the legitimate processes for entering the country and families want to be unified — they want to be together and they want to keep their other family members safe — and they feel that all those doors have closed, then they start looking for other options,” Abbott said.

Khatiwoda is thankful he’s here, but feels for families who are torn apart.

“I don’t feel like that is American,” Khatiwoda said.

