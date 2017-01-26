Unlikely neighbors: $42M development, little liquor store

Related Coverage Officials break ground on Grand Rapids’ Diamond Place





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A $42 million planned development called Diamond Place is supposed to breathe new life into a strip of land along busy Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids.

While the combination apartment complex, shopping center and grocery store is planned to open in 2018, one chunk of nearby property will remain as is — an old-time neighborhood liquor store.

Anyone who lives in the northeast neighborhood at Michigan and Diamond Avenue knows about the Party Cooler. It’s the place you go when you need a quick refill of beverages or snacks.

Owner Sequar Kahasay, an Eritrea native, says the building was constructed in 1912. He told 24 Hour News 8 that he paid $450,000 for the business when he bought it 14 years ago, though city records listed the price as $95,000 for the building alone.

Now, the Party Cooler in the path of the planned a 165-unit apartment complex that will include a grocery store, additional shops and a parking ramp. The result will be a century-old small business surrounded by state-of-the art modern development.

“From the beginning, we were in support of this development. Whatever good comes in Michigan business is good for everybody,” Kahasay said.

He said he was approached two years ago by Third Coast Development and they tried to reach a sale agreement. That hasn’t happened.

“All we are looking for is a reasonable deal,” Kahasay said.

For him and his family, the Party Cooler is more than just a building.

“It is my livelihood and I make a living here,” he said. “I’m not talking about the physical structure of the building.”

He said if he sells, he will be left without a way to pay the bills until Social Security kicks in.

“I need a sustainable income,” Kahasay said. “I need income, right. I can’t live without income.”

Brad Rosely, a partner at Third Coast Development — which has built a number of projects along Michigan Street — said he needs to make decisions that support his business and that has simply not been possible in this case.

Both Rosely and Kahasay say they have made offers based on the market value of the liquor store. But while the developer wants to pay no more than around $600,000, the owner says he needs closer to $1 million.

The developer says Third Coast isn’t the bad guy in this situation and that it has been nothing but helpful to the store, even replacing the sewer system — but it can’t economically provide Kahasay with a lifetime income stream.

So the store will stay unless there is a change of heart.

That’s fine with Kahasay.

“This development, it’s only going to be a plus to me anyway. Nothing to lose, right?” he said. “We’re going to invest in the store and we’re going to a nice beautiful store at this corner.”

Both Kahasay and Third Coast say there is no animosity and they wish each other nothing but success in what looks to be a joint venture — whether they like it or not.

“So this will be the oldest building on Michigan Street so far,” Kahasay said with a laugh.

