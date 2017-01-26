The Michigan International Auto Show rolls into Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) –The Michigan International Auto Show rolls into DeVos Place, February 2-5, for the 19th annual show. Presented by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association (GRNCDA) and produced by ShowSpan Inc., it has been the most highly attended annual event in Grand Rapids since it was first held in 1999.

Once again, hundreds of vehicles from more than 35 global manufacturers will grace the exhibit halls – including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars and a handful of pre-production and concept vehicles. Product specialists are also on hand to answer questions and tell guests about the latest features and technological advances in today’s new cars.

The Auto Show kicks off with the Charity Spectacular on Wednesday, February 1 from 6:00-9:30pm (with a live broadcast from 7-8pm on WOOD TV8 and WOTV4). Dressed in cocktail attire, guests have the unique opportunity for a sneak peek experience inside the Michigan International Auto Show. Throughout the evening, the sights and sounds of Metropolis, Gotham City, Gateway City and The Avengers Tower come to life with live music and dance performances as well as a special appearance by Batman and his Batmobile. Food stations, staffed by the culinary team at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, are placed among the cars to create a strolling dinner experience with a mouth-watering menu of food and beverage (cash bar). Tickets are $150 each, and through a long-standing partnership, over $1.5 million has been raised to support vital programs at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. More than 1,000 guests are expected to attend, making it the largest annual charity event in Grand Rapids. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 616-391-2000.

Michigan International Auto Show: February 2-5, 2017

Thursday, February 2 11:00am – 9:30pm

Friday, February 3 11:00am – 9:30pm

Saturday, February 4 10:00am – 9:30pm

Sunday, February 5 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $10 adults, $4 children aged 6 to 14. Kids 5 and under are admitted free.

