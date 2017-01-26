USA Fat Bike National Championship comes to Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sunshine, rain or snow, a big bike race is scheduled for Saturday in Grand Rapids.

Indian Trails Golf Course is hosting the 2017 USA Fat Bike National Championship, which will draw professional cyclists from all over the country. They’ll ride 4.2 miles on a course specifically built for fat bikes.

This is the first time Grand Rapids has hosted the race. Ususally run on a snowy course, it was held in Ogden, Utah in its first two years — but the West Michigan Sports Commission worked to bring it here.

“It’s a national level,” said racer Tim Bochenek of Holland. “So you’ve got professional cyclists all the way down to kind of like amateur and weekend warrior-type athletes. So to see elite racers, people that race national championships just a couple of weeks ago in Cyclocross are here, it really says a lot for Grand Rapids that USA Cycling sees the community, its support and how strong the biking community is in West Michigan.”

Sunday, cyclists from across the state will converge on Indian Trails for the first event of the annual Meijer State Winter Games of Michigan.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

