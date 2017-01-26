West Michigan roller derby: Grand Rapids Raggidy Roller Girls

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you like fast paced sports, with an occasional push here and there, you”ll love the Grand Rapids Raggidy Roller Girls! Member, Jennifer Lynch, sat down with eightWest to talk about this fun sport that involves some no-nonsense women.

The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby are proud to be one of only 30 founding member leagues of the WFTDA (Women’s Flat Track Derby Association) since its inception in 2005. The WFTDA has since grown to be the international governing body for the sport with over 300 member and apprentice leagues located globally. The Grand Raggidy All Stars currently compete for rankings in Division 2 of the three competitive divisions of the WFTDA.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby – Double Header

Saturday, January 28 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Rivertown Sports, 2605 Sanford Ave SW

Grandville, MI 49418 United States

