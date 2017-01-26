Winter in West Michigan: Where to go for snow

Winter has turned a corner in West Michigan. Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Matt Kirkwood reveals what the weekend has in store for snow lovers:

Let’s face it: the past couple of weeks have not been ideal for skiers and snowmobilers as the winter weather took a hiatus.

The recent January thaw has been in full effect the past two weeks with temperatures running 10.1 degrees above average. It’s amazing that the temperature hasn’t slipped below freezing in over nine days, considering this is the coldest time of year.

As a result, snowfall has been anemic. The last accumulating snowfall in Grand Rapids occurred way back on Jan. 12, and was only two-tenths of an inch. Fortunately, for those of you who enjoy winter sports activities, we are starting to settle into a more winter type of pattern in the coming week.

The current snow depth across the state has suffered as a result. I was up at Schuss Mountain last weekend and the snow was like skiing on mashed potatoes.

The weekend of Jan. 27-29 will be more ideal, with cooler temperatures and even some snow supplied by Mother Nature. While Cannonsburg Ski Area will not be open this weekend, Timber Ridge and Bittersweet plan to welcome visitors. All the ski resorts up North will also be open because they built up a decent amount of a man-made base snow prior to the thaw.

Unfortunately for snowmobilers, man-made snow is not an option. There really aren’t any good trail conditions right now in lower Michigan. If you are willing to travel to the Upper Peninsula, Brimely, Seney, Paradise and Newberry are still reporting good to fair conditions. Some UP trail reports say dirt roads and trail head parking lots have very little snow, but the trails are still OK. Unfortunately, getting into town to refuel and dine at restaurants will require you to travel on cement. Not great for the carbides!

Although not arctic, colder temperatures have returned to the area. This will also lead to an uptick in snowfall through the weekend. Amounts will not be impressive. But for snow enthusiasts, at least it won’t be melting.

8-14 Temperature Outlook February 2 – 8 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook February 2 – 8

Looking ahead, it appears West Michigan has turned the corner to more consistently colder weather that will likely result in more snowfall. According to the 8-14 day outlook, temperatures are expected to fall into the normal range with above average precipitation across the Great Lakes, likely leading to more snow than rain.

For the snow lovers out there, I think we have turned the corner to much better conditions that I think will continue through much of February.

