Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Jenison father

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman police say was driving the vehicle that struck and killed a 30-year-old man as he walked along the street in Georgetown Township will be charged with a misdemeanor.

Zeeland resident Heidi Vanderbie, 46, will be arraigned on a charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident — a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of one year in jail, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

She is to be charged in the crash that killed 30-year-old father of two Korey Taphouse as he went for a walk around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 beside Port Sheldon Street, east of 48th Avenue near his home.

There are no sidewalks along that part of the road.

Police say Vanderbie was driving westbound on Port Sheldon Street when her 2012 Jeep struck Taphouse. She allegedly told police she thought she hit a deer, so she drove home and then called 911.

The investigation continued for nearly two months before charges were determined and the arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 22 in Hudsonville District Court.

Vanderbie is not in jail and has no violations on her driving record, according to the Michigan Secretary of State.

Since Taphouse’s death, his wife, Emily Taphouse, has learned that his donated organs have helped save at least four people and she has lobbied Georgetown Township for the installation of sidewalks and improved lighting.

