1 killed in Ionia mobile home fire

IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a mobile home fire in Ionia Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 8:45 p.m. at the home located in the 600 block of Crawford Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the roof and out of the windows of the mobile home.

Emergency crews were told that a resident may still be in the mobile home, but firefighters were unable to get inside due to the heavy flames, according to a release from the Ionia Department of Public Safety.

After firefighters got the fire under control, they went inside where they found the resident’s body. The victim’s name has not been released.

An Ionia DPS detective and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

