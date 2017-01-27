Chiaroscuro International Film Series at UICA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Now in its 11th season, Chiaroscuro offers an engaging way to experience the world without leaving the city. A diverse selection of award-winning films are presented, free of charge, every other Sunday afternoon through March 12th at UICA theater in downtown Grand Rapids.

Everyone is welcome for Sunday afternoons of film, food, and cultural exchange. FREE and open to the public. The series promotes a greater understanding of world cultures through the art of cinema. The community of West Michigan continues to grow and thrive, and attract talent from around the world. With awareness and appreciation of diverse perspectives and experiences, we become a truly welcoming, cosmopolitan destination.

