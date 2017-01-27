4 sought after man pistol-whipped, robbed of guns

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are looking for four men accused of breaking into a home and assaulting a man in Van Buren County.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Thursday at a home located in the 15000 block of 41st Street in Bloomingdale Township.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, told police he was sitting at home on his couch when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, four men forced their way inside and pistol-whipped him in the head, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the suspects then pointed a gun at the victim’s head and demanded that he open his safe.

The sheriff’s office says the suspects stole several hand guns and long guns from the safe, as well as an unknown amount of money.

The victim told deputies he was assaulted so badly that he lost consciousness for about an hour. After he regained consciousness, the victim said he had to drive to a neighbor’s house to call police because his phone had been broken.

The victim spoke with a deputy before being taken to a hospital for a large cut on his head and several cuts on his face.

The suspects are described as three black men and one white man between the ages of 18-23, slim builds and ranging in height from 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

