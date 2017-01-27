EB I-94 near Galesburg closed due to crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The eastbound lanes of I-94 near Galesburg are closed due to a crash.

Eastbound I-94 was shut down at 35th Street (Exit 85) around 3 a.m. Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. It’s unclear when the highway will reopen.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers should avoid the area to avoid traffic backups.

