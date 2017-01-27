Family Video in Georgetown Twp. robbed; deputies seek suspect

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect who robbed the Family Video in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say a man in his late teens or early 20s entered the Family Video on Cottonwood Drive just after 10 p.m. Thursday and demanded cash from an employee.

The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash and several video games.

Deputies say a weapon was never displayed or implied.

A K-9 unit was brought in and searched the area for more than an hour, but was unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

