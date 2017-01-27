Smoke detectors credited in saving 2 from GR house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are responding to a house fire on Grand Rapids’ northeast side.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 400 block of Quimby Street NE, just east of Plainfield Avenue NE. Smoke could be seen rising from the home from a nearby tower camera.

Authorities say smoke detectors helped both people inside safely escape the burning home. It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

Stay with 24 Hour News 8 for developments in this story. We have a crew at the scene and we will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

