GR honors local astronaut killed in first NASA disaster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been 50 years since Grand Rapids’ own Roger B. Chaffee died aboard the ill-fated Apollo 1 space capsule, but his name is still graces the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s planetarium.

Dave DeBruyn, curator emeritus of the Chaffee Planetarium, was there from the start.

“We looked upon this as something where a legacy was necessary of some kind, because of the ultimate sacrifice he made,” he said.

In Jan. 27, 1967, the Cold War was underway. The Russians were beating the U.S. in the space race, but not for long. We were going to the moon.

Chaffee, the daring naval pilot who previously flew surveillance over Cuba during the Missile Crisis, climbed in to the tiny Apollo capsule with Ed White and Gus Grissom for a test.

What’s believed to be an electrical spark ignited the pure oxygen inside the capsule and there was no escape.

The space program had its first casualties. But there were also lessons learned.

“The fact that these three astronauts made the ultimate sacrifice probably meant that others that followed them went into space and came back to the earth more safely,” explained DeBruyn.

Just over two years later, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon. The U.S. hasn’t been back since Apollo 17.

In that time, generations missed out on the sense of adventure and accomplishment men like Roger Chaffee pioneered.

“When I would remember people walking throughout exhibits, particularly one that had to do with space travel, there were always a lot of comments about this is so cool. I don’t hear those anymore,” said DeBruyn, who hopes the U.S. will return to the moon.

“Something that kind of regains the public excitement… that we’ve gone where no man has gone before. That, I think, could pay some positive dividends,” he added.

The lessons continue. “Roger That,” a two-day conference highlighting the contributions made by Roger B. Chaffee and the benefits of space exploration, is scheduled for Feb. 10 and 11 in Grand Rapids.

1967 Apollo capsule fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this undated photo made available by NASA, from left, veteran astronaut Virgil Grissom, first American spacewalker Ed White and rookie Roger Chaffee, stand for a photograph in Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside their capsule killing the three Apollo crew members. (NASA via AP) In this June 1966 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo 1 crew practices water evacuation procedures with a full scale model of the spacecraft at Ellington AFB, near the then-Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston. In the rafts at right are astronauts Ed White and Roger Chaffee, foreground. In a raft near the spacecraft is astronaut Virgil Grissom. (NASA via AP) In this undated photo made available by NASA, from left, astronauts Roger Chaffee, Edward White II, and Virgil Grissom, practice for their launch test in the Apollo Mission Simulator at Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside their capsule killing the three Apollo crew members. (NASA via AP) In this Jan. 27, 1967 photo made available by NASA, astronauts Virgil Grissom, right, and Roger Chaffee walk across the ramp leading from the gantry elevator to the Apollo I spaceship in Cape Kennedy, Fla., before a launch test. Later in the day they were killed with fellow astronaut Edward H. White II when a flash fire erupted in the craft. (NASA via AP) In this Oct. 27, 1966 file photo, astronaut Virgil Grissom, center, prepares to join his crew aboard a rubber raft as he leaves an Apollo spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico during training about five miles off the coast of Galveston, Texas. Edward H. White II is at left in the raft and Roger B. Chaffee, is at right. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky) In this Aug. 4, 1966 file photo, command pilot Virgil Grissom speaks during a news conference in Downey, Calif., with a mockup of the Apollo spacecraft at right. Grissom's crewmen are Roger B. Chaffee, right, and Edward H. White, second from right. Two of the three back-up crew members are, from left, David R. Scott and James A. McDivitt. (AP Photo/George Brich) In this 1966 photo made available by NASA, technicians work on the Spacecraft 012 Command Module at Cape Kennedy, Fla., for the Apollo/Saturn 204 mission. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the capsule killing three Apollo crew members. (NASA via AP) In this 1967 photo made available by NASA, the Apollo Command/Service Module in the Manned Spacecraft Operations Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is prepared for the Apollo/Saturn 204 mission. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the capsule killing Apollo crew members Roger Chaffee, Edward White II, and Virgil Grissom. (NASA via AP) In this Feb. 17, 1967 file photo, technicians and officials inspect the aluminum covered Apollo 1 spacecraft after it was lowered from its booster at pad 34 at Cape Kennedy, Fla. Astronauts Virgil Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee lost their lives when a flash fire erupted in the spacecraft on January 27. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin, Pool) In this Feb. 17, 1967 file photo, the Apollo 1 capsule, with black smudge marks visible on the heat shield, is lowered from its Saturn 1 booster at Cape Kennedy, Fla. During a launch pad test on Jan. 27, 1967, a flash fire erupted inside the craft killing the three Apollo crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin, Pool) In this Jan. 31, 1967 file photo, a horse-drawn caisson carrying the body of astronaut Virgil Grissom travels to the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Walking beside the flag-draped casket as honor pallbearers are astronauts, from left foreground, Marine Col. John Glenn, Air Force Col. Gordon Cooper, Navy Cmdr. John Young; from left background are Donald Slayton, Navy Capt. Alan Sheperd and Navy Cmdr. Scott Carpenter. Grissom was killed in the Apollo 1 fire on launch pad on Jan. 27, 1967. (AP Photo) In this Jan. 31, 1967 file photo, mourners attend the burial of astronaut Virgil Grissom at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Grissom, 40, was selected in 1959 as one of the seven original Mercury astronauts. Known as the hard luck astronaut, he had to swim for his life when his craft, Liberty Bell 7, sank after its descent on the second U.S. manned space flight July 21, 1961. (AP Photo)

